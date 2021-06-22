Employment June 22, 2021

Required
Delivery Boys &
Office Assistant
For No-1 E-Commerce
Company at Jammu, with Smartphone &
2 Wheeler.
Contact – 9697669106
Required
Sainik Colony or Greater Kailash looking for minimum 5 bedroom Independent set for Rent.
Contact: 9086033300, 9103330516
WALK IN INTERVIEW
M/S PAL SALES &
SERVICES PVT. LTD.
AUTH:- DEALER ASHOK LEYLAND VEHICLES
REQUIRED CLERICAL STAFF
FEMALE FOR JAMMU OFFICE AT SHOW ROOM BYE-PASS ROAD KUNJWANI JAMMU (J&K).
CONT: 9858513049, 9858513038, 0191-2480730, 31
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Supervisor – 2 Post
2. Accountant :- 2 post (1post experience 5year)
3. Accountant :- 1 post female
Interview Date and Time
Date 22/06/2021 to 23/06/2021
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba
9797027060
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Call Center Agent Urgently Required
We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.
Sale Background with good communication skills.
Male / Female welcome
Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives
Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree
Fresher Can Also Apply
Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu
Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679
STAFF REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY
1. SALES EXECUTIVE (WATER PUMPS), QUAL. BCOM/ DIPLOMA MECHANICAL, Exp 1-2 YEARS.
2. ACCOUNTANT, QUAL. B.COM, EXP. 2-3 YEARS.
3. ACCOUNTANT, QUAL. B.COM, EXP. 1-1.5 YEARS.
WALK IN INTERVIEW OR EMAIL RESUME
BRITE INDUSTRIES,
77-A, 78, 79A, PHASE II
GANGYAL JAMMU
9419190341, briteind@gmail.com
Walk Interview
M/s Pal Sales & Service (P) LTD
Authorized Dealer: Ashok Leyland Vehicles Bye Pass Road, Kunjwani, Jammu.
Required Sales Executive
Location Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Ramban etc.
Qualification: Graduation or equivalent Graduation.
Cont: 9858513049, 9858513038,
0191-2480730, 31
Urgent Required
3 Candidate
Work as CCTV installation, Comp Networking, Intercom System & all IT Related work.
Fresher can also apply
R. Technologies
opp. Power House Janipur Jammu
94191-31306
REQUIRED
1.Store manager for appearls experience of 10 years
Salary -`30,000-`35,000(Male)
2.Accountant having knowledge about GST returns, Tally/ Busy software
Experience-5-10years
Required for full time
Salary- Negotiable (Male)
3.Account book feeder knowing about GST returns, Tally/Busy software(M/F)
Salary-Negotiable
Send resume at-mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com
Timing for interview-28/06/21 from 11am to 4pm
At HIGHWAY MEGA MART near Shiv Mandir ,Trikuta Nagar,Jammu
WANTED
Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.
Contact Mobile No.
7889700060
WANTED
Female Home Tutor for 9th class at Nanak Nagar. Master Degree in Mathematics/ Science/English.
M: 9906646058
Wanted
Truck & JCB Driver
Wanted truck driver & JCB driver for a construction company. Having valid HMV D/L.
Contact: 9622204875,
7006347123
Wanted Staff
B. Pharma No. – 5
Come with resume (with document) on 21st and 22nd June at Shahpur Brahmana, Teh. Bishnah, Distt. Jammu.
9697010063, 7006952019
Shri Nanak Medical Institute
of Health Services
DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORP
229 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Jammu
STAFF REQUIRED
(1) For Last Morh Gandhi Nagar
Delivery Supervisor Experienced &
Preferred : Ex-Serviceman
(2) For Sarore Godown :
Account Assistant Female/Commerce Graduate with experience. Vacancy = 4 No.
Note :Candidate living in near by area will be preferred.
Contact : 7889691173
email Id: sumeetvaid.vaid@gmail.com
Vacancy
Computer Operator cum Field
Executive (M)=1
Should be atleast M. Com/B.Com/B.Sc/ BTech. Basic knowledge of Computer essential. Not more than 35 yrs age. Must possess 2 wheeler.
Should be efficient & sharp minded.
Salary 10,000/=
Contact :
70068-35100