Employment June 22, 2021

Required

Delivery Boys &

Office Assistant

For No-1 E-Commerce

Company at Jammu, with Smartphone &

2 Wheeler.

Contact – 9697669106

Required

Sainik Colony or Greater Kailash looking for minimum 5 bedroom Independent set for Rent.

Contact: 9086033300, 9103330516

WALK IN INTERVIEW

M/S PAL SALES &

SERVICES PVT. LTD.

AUTH:- DEALER ASHOK LEYLAND VEHICLES

REQUIRED CLERICAL STAFF

FEMALE FOR JAMMU OFFICE AT SHOW ROOM BYE-PASS ROAD KUNJWANI JAMMU (J&K).

CONT: 9858513049, 9858513038, 0191-2480730, 31

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Supervisor – 2 Post

2. Accountant :- 2 post (1post experience 5year)

3. Accountant :- 1 post female

Interview Date and Time

Date 22/06/2021 to 23/06/2021

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 6:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES Phase-1, Sidco Samba

9797027060

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Call Center Agent Urgently Required

We are recruiting for Outbound sale voice process.

Sale Background with good communication skills.

Male / Female welcome

Salary – 6500 to 8500 + Attractive Incentives

Qualification – 12th or Any Deegree

Fresher Can Also Apply

Address:- Enser Communication Pvt Ltd Greater Kailash Lane No – 17 Near Central Bank Jammu

Contact – 7006176140 /7208487317/8433900679

STAFF REQUIRED FOR INDUSTRY

1. SALES EXECUTIVE (WATER PUMPS), QUAL. BCOM/ DIPLOMA MECHANICAL, Exp 1-2 YEARS.

2. ACCOUNTANT, QUAL. B.COM, EXP. 2-3 YEARS.

3. ACCOUNTANT, QUAL. B.COM, EXP. 1-1.5 YEARS.

WALK IN INTERVIEW OR EMAIL RESUME

BRITE INDUSTRIES,

77-A, 78, 79A, PHASE II

GANGYAL JAMMU

9419190341, briteind@gmail.com

Walk Interview

M/s Pal Sales & Service (P) LTD

Authorized Dealer: Ashok Leyland Vehicles Bye Pass Road, Kunjwani, Jammu.

Required Sales Executive

Location Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Ramban etc.

Qualification: Graduation or equivalent Graduation.

Cont: 9858513049, 9858513038,

0191-2480730, 31

Urgent Required

3 Candidate

Work as CCTV installation, Comp Networking, Intercom System & all IT Related work.

Fresher can also apply

R. Technologies

opp. Power House Janipur Jammu

94191-31306

REQUIRED

1.Store manager for appearls experience of 10 years

Salary -`30,000-`35,000(Male)

2.Accountant having knowledge about GST returns, Tally/ Busy software

Experience-5-10years

Required for full time

Salary- Negotiable (Male)

3.Account book feeder knowing about GST returns, Tally/Busy software(M/F)

Salary-Negotiable

Send resume at-mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com

Timing for interview-28/06/21 from 11am to 4pm

At HIGHWAY MEGA MART near Shiv Mandir ,Trikuta Nagar,Jammu

WANTED

Wanted Computer Operator having good experience of court work for shop at High Court road, Janipur Jammu.

Contact Mobile No.

7889700060

WANTED

Female Home Tutor for 9th class at Nanak Nagar. Master Degree in Mathematics/ Science/English.

M: 9906646058

Wanted

Truck & JCB Driver

Wanted truck driver & JCB driver for a construction company. Having valid HMV D/L.

Contact: 9622204875,

7006347123

Wanted Staff

B. Pharma No. – 5

Come with resume (with document) on 21st and 22nd June at Shahpur Brahmana, Teh. Bishnah, Distt. Jammu.

9697010063, 7006952019

Shri Nanak Medical Institute

of Health Services

DELHI BUILDING MATERIAL CORP

229 A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Jammu

STAFF REQUIRED

(1) For Last Morh Gandhi Nagar

Delivery Supervisor Experienced &

Preferred : Ex-Serviceman

(2) For Sarore Godown :

Account Assistant Female/Commerce Graduate with experience. Vacancy = 4 No.

Note :Candidate living in near by area will be preferred.

Contact : 7889691173

email Id: sumeetvaid.vaid@gmail.com

Vacancy

Computer Operator cum Field

Executive (M)=1

Should be atleast M. Com/B.Com/B.Sc/ BTech. Basic knowledge of Computer essential. Not more than 35 yrs age. Must possess 2 wheeler.

Should be efficient & sharp minded.

Salary 10,000/=

Contact :

70068-35100