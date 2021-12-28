PAGD, its B team frustrated with draft delimitation report: Pathania

Excelsior Correspondent

Majalta (Khoon), Dec 28: Spokesperson of J&K BJP, Ranbir Singh Pathania has termed the draft delimitation ‘a sincere attempt’ on the part of the Commission to dole out political justice to hitherto neglected areas of J&K.

Addressing a public meeting in Majalta, the BJP leader said that the Commission has come out with a scientific formula thereby relying upon the population, physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication, public convenience and other such factors while framing its draft proposals.

“It has sought objections and inputs from associate members but PAGD and its B-team in Jammu, has launched a disinformation campaign,” he claimed.

Pathania said that PAGD and its B-team had clung to power by fraud for so many decades while denying political justice to hitherto neglected areas.

“These are those who have played politics of deceit, double-speak and duplicity again and again. They owe an answer to people of J&K for denying political justice,” he maintained.

The BJP leader also said that PAGD parties stalled delimitation process by enacting seat freeze law as per which delimitation was put off in J&K till census after 2026.

He further said that BJP sincerely believes in politics of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayaas’.

Abdul Rashid, Sardar Ali, Naib Sarpanch, Altaf Mohd, Naib Sarpanch, Haji Azeem, Mohd Shafi, Jaitoon Begum and others were also present on the occasion.