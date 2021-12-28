ASSOCHAM holds interaction with Pr Secy Industries

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: The J&K Council ASSOCHAM organized interaction with Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce to mark its second anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, J&K was chief guest and Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries Jammu was special guest on the occasion.

Manik Batra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council briefed the officials about the work done by ASSOCHAM in last two years in Jammu and Kashmir, which was highly appreciated by all the members and dignitaries present on the occasion.

“ASSOCHAM is doing a commendable job in Jammu and Kashmir, such associations strengthen the department to work more productively for the betterment of the industries,” Ranjan Prakash said.

He also informed the members that government has lot of plans for the Industries and Commerce Sector in the pipeline and Jammu and Kashmir is moving fast towards the Industrial revolution.

Principal Secretary while interacting with the members also replied many queries of the members and assured them that Government was committed to provide ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in J&K.

Malhotra congratulated ASSOCHAM on its second anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir and assured that her department is always there to help all the members at any point of time.

ASSOCHAM presented momentos to Principal Secretary Industries and Director Industries on this occasion.

Batra, while thanking the dignitaries and members for joining the event said, “It was a commendable journey and we are looking forwards to work for the holistic growth of Jammu and Kashmir with more energy and dedication.”

“With the support of our members and Government officials, ASSOCHAM is working as equal partner with J&K Government to bring more investment and more job opportunities in J&K,” he added.