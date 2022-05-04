Padma Shri Awardee, former Parliamentarian call on Lt Governor

Srinagar, May 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Shri Faisal Ali Dar, Padma Shri Awardee from Jammu Kashmir, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Faisal Ali Dar who received Padma Shri award in sports held discussions with the Lt Governor on the promotion of different sports activities across the UT. He also shared his innovative ideas to inculcate the spirit of sports in every child through youth development programs and providing training for national and international sports.

Appreciating his endeavours to promote sports through martial arts and his sustained efforts to keep the youths away from drugs, the Lt Governor assured the Padma Shri awardee of all support from the UT administration.

Meanwhile, a delegation of PRIs from Kupwara led by former Member Parliament, Sh Mir Mohammad Fayaz called on the Lt Governor and projected various developmental issues of Kupwara district.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured that all the genuine issues projected by them would be looked into for their redressal on merit.