PM Narendra Modi Gifts Kashmiri Pashmina Stole to Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson

New Delhi, May 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met his Swedish counterpart Magdalena Andersson in the Danish capital Copenhagen and the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties and the progress in the Joint Action Plan.

Prime Minister Modi, as a goodwill gesture, gifted a Pashmina stole to PM of Sweden Magdalena Andersson. The stole was packed in a Papier Mache box from Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri Pashmina stoles have been treasured for their rare material, exquisite craftsmanship, and reminiscent designs since time immemorial.

Pashmina is an exclusive art of the Union Territory of Kashmir which is known for producing one of the finest Pashmina stoles. The wool used for making Pashmina stoles comes from a special breed of Kashmiri goat found in the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas.

The box in which the stole was packed is a Kashmir Papier Mache box which is handcrafted and coloured. The piece is hand-painted in a floral design depicting the flora and fauna of the Kashmir valley. The design used in this piece is an intricate pattern drawn with a fine thin brush.

Water-based colours and natural pigments have been used in this piece. Pure gold foil and paint have been used in the design which imparts a royal look to the piece. Finally, the piece is coated with lacquer which protects it from water and gives extra durability. (Agencies)