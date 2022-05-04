J&K reports one fresh Covid case in a day

Srinagar, May 4: Jammu and Kashmir reported one new Covid case on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,54,073, officials said.

The lone case was reported from the Jammu district, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir has 59 active cases of the viral disease while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,263, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis commonly known as black fungus. (Agencies)