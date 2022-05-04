National Bamboo Mission: Rs 10 crore Annual Action Plan -2022-23 proposed for J&K

JAMMU, MAY 4: A virtual meeting of UT Bamboo Mission (UT BM) under National Bamboo Mission (NBM) was held today here under the chairmanship of K. K. Sharma, Director Agriculture Jammu (Mission Director National Bamboo Mission) here at Krishi Bhawan Talab Tillo, to discuss the proposed Annual Action Plan for the FY 2022-23.

The meeting was convened on the instruction of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department JK UT.

The officers from the different Departments, including Mohinder Gupta, Regional Director Forest Department J&K; Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director Agriculture Kashmir ; Dr. L. M. Gupta (Prof. & Head of Agro-forestry Deptt.) SKUAST– Jammu; Dr Prevez Ahmed Sofi (Associate Prof Agro-forestry) SKUAST – Kashmir; Mega Baogia (Dy Dir Plg & Statics) Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu and Gopal Dass (AD Plg) Forest Department J&K participated in the meeting.

At the outset, the Mission Director-NBM apprised the participants that an action plan to the tune of Rs 10 crore has been proposed for financial year 2022-23 under National Bamboo Mission in respect of JK UT.

The meeting discussed different activities proposed under the National Bamboo Mission action plan in detail which includes Establishment of nurseries, Block plantation, High density bamboo plantation, establishment of Bamboo shoots processing unit, Incense stick making units, Establishment of tissues culture labs and skill development programmes etc.

Earlier, the Action Plan was also discussed in a preliminary meeting held under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department JK UT on April 11, 2022 at Civil Secretariat Jammu where some changes were suggested.

The Mission Director also apprised the participants that the thrust shall be laid on the plantation of different commercial varieties of bamboo including Dendrocalamousstrictus, Bambusa pallida, Dendrocalamoushamiltonii, Bambusabalcooa, Bambusatulda etc. having scope of commercial utility and adaptability at different altitudes in J&K UT.

The Proposed Annual Action Plans of the various Departments amounting to Rs 10 crore for the FY 2022-23 were agreed upon in toto with slight modification for further approval in the UT Level Executive Committee.