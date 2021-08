JAMMU, August 4: Eminent Dogri Poetess Padma Sachdev left for heavenly abode in Mumbai. She was the first modern woman poet of the Dogri language. She has published several poetry collections, including Meri Kavita Mere Geet which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1971. She has also received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award in 2001.