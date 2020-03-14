Padma Award ceremonies postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

NEW DELHI: The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled to be held on March 26 and April 3 have been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Saturday.

The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Padma Award ceremonies scheduled for March 26 and April 3 stand postponed, a Home Ministry official said.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day. (AGENCIES)