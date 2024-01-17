Pace Hyundai launches ‘New Hyundai CRETA’ in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: The highly awaited ‘New Hyundai CRETA 2024’ was launched in a function held here today at Pace Hyundai showroom in Jammu.

The car was launched by Sahil Mahajan, CEO of Pace Hyundai in presence of J&K Bank’s Zonal head Rajesh Dubey, J&K Bank’s Chief Manager (Advances) Rohit Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Mahajan said that the new Hyundai CRETA, promises a paradigm shift with cutting-edge technology, segment defining safety, exhilarating performance and comfort & convenience features. The new Hyundai CRETA stands unchallenged, embodying the essence of the Undisputed Ultimate.

“We are confident that the new Hyundai CRETA will not just uphold but elevate the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, remaining the undisputed, ultimate SUV in the country,” he added.

The new Hyundai CRETA with its commanding road presence, segment leading features including advanced Level 2 ADAS safety suite, powerful 1.5 Litre Turbo GDI engine and a gamut of convenience and active & passive safety features, is set to redefine the SUV landscape in India once again.

It is an embodiment of Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness,’ aiming to deliver the Ultimate SUV experience across five key pillars, Commanding & Charismatic Exteriors, Radiant & Upmarket Interiors, Exciting & Advanced Technology, Trusted & Fun-to-drive Performance and All-round Uncompromised Safety.

The distinctive front profile with new Signature Horizon LED positioning lamp & DRLs, black chrome parametric radiator grille and quad beam LED headlamps create a commanding look to the new Hyundai CRETA.

The new Hyundai CRETA retains the unmistakable silhouette, when viewed from the side, while improving the overall look with redesigned sharper & sportier diamond cut alloy wheels. These design changes come together seamlessly to offer a bold new Hyundai CRETA.

The new Creta 2024 facelift comes with Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS. Below are the Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS features of the Creta 2024 facelift.

Taking utmost care of the safety of the occupants, Hyundai has added more than 70 safety features, including 36 standard safety features, in the Creta facelift.

Among others who graced the event included Vicky Mahajan, Shaurya Mahajan, Rakesh Kharyal and Siddharth Dhar.