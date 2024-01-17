Astro India opens new showroom

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Astro India Automobile Private Limited, an authorized dealer of Mahindra & Mahindra, opened its new showroom at Toph Sherkhanian on Akhnoor Road (Jammu).

The showroom was inaugurated in the presence of Chairman Mohinder Gupta, MD Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta and Dr CD Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Mahajan said, “Astro India has a wide range of Mahindra vehicles and network across Jammu province, offering a complete range of premium and personal SUVs like New Thar, Scorpio-N, XUV 7OO, Scorpio Classic, XUV 3OO, Bolero Neo and e-SUV XUV 4OO in their different variants and price range along with the facility of in-house finance and exchange of used cars to customers”.

“Astro India Automobile Private Limited has its state-of-the-art workshop and bodyshop with professionally trained manpower and high-tech diagnostic and repair equipment,” Mahajan said, adding, Astro India will strive hard to serve its customers and make all possible efforts to provide the best services at all times it remains.