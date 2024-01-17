Former Mayor inaugurates ‘Virage Creations’ studio

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Former Mayor and senior BJP leader, Rajinder Sharma here today inaugurated photography, animation and videography services outlet under the name of Virage Creations at Janipur.

Earlier Sharma got the two unemployed youths Virage and Anil Kumar trained in photography, videography and animation skills after completion of which he helped them in getting bank loan to begin a start-up to earn a livelihood.

Speaking on the occasion the former Mayor said that the task has been accomplished in line with the vision of PM Modi to make the youth of the country self-dependent through skill development.

“As employment avenues in government sector are limited the youth should now look for alternates and must focus on skill development to begin some start-up in which they may even get others also engaged,” he further said.

Sharma informed in the same way he will always be ready to help more unemployed persons if they visit him with the problem of unemployment.

He claimed that employment plays an essential role in the empowerment of youth and only an empowered youth can think of better conditions in the country.

“The self-employed youths are assets for a nation and the present government at the Centre led by PM Modi is walking an extra mile in empowering the youth through skill development and self-employment for which many schemes have been floated to help the youth,” Sharma maintained.