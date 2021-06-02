Oxygen Concentrators Bank created

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association J&K (CGPWA) in collaboration with Rotary Club Jammu Tawi and Swami Vivekananda Charitable Hospital Amphalla created an ‘Oxygen Concentrators Bank’ for providing free of cost oxygen to COVID patients who are taking treatment at their home.

The Vivekananda Hospital would regulate these concentrators among the needy COVID patients in Jammu city. It was disclosed by the management of the Vivekananda Hospital and other organisations in joint press statement issued, here.

It is CGPWA initiative to reach out to the needy COVID patients at home in Jammu who need oxygen to come out of this deadly Coronavirus that has taken a heavy toll of human lives in Jammu during the 2nd wave.

“The CGPWA has provided three oxygen concentrators, whereas Rotary Club Jammu Tawi and Vivekananda Hospital contributed two oxygen concentrators each. If needed, more oxygen concentrators would be added in due course of time to help the COVID patients,” the press statement read as.

For this noble cause, nearly 50 pensioners come forward and contributed over Rs three lakhs for COVID relief fund. Out of which, Rs 1.13 lakh have been deposited in to PM CARES Fund and remaining donation was used in purchase of oxygen concentrators. Last year, the Pensioners Association had also contributed Rs. 3.11 lakh to J&K LG Relief Fund to fight against COVID pandemic.

The modalities for creation of this Bank were finalised at a meeting of representatives of all the three organisations at Vivekananda Hospital here today.

It was decided during the meeting that Dr Ramesh Gupta, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital would be the overall In-charge of Oxygen Concentrators Bank. If anyone required oxygen concentrator, they can contact on this number: 9419180710 from 8 am to 10 pm.

The meeting was attended by SS Wazir IPS (Retd), Prem Gupta IPS (Retd) and KB Jandial IAS (Retd) from CGPWA, Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Ashok Gupta IPS (Retd) Raman Wazir, V K Mehra and Ramnik Singh from Rotary Club Jammu and Annu Gupta, BB Gupta, Dr Ramesh Gupta, BS Jamwal and Amar Chand Gupta from Vivekananda Hospital.