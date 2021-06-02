Comm Secy reviews status of work done liabilities

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 2: Commissioner Secretary Ajeet Kumar Sahu convened a meeting to review the status of work done liabilities under various ongoing schemes.

State Sector Plan, SDP, languishing, CSS etc of School Education, PWD (R&B), PHE/I&FC, Mechanical, Housing and Urban Development, Hospitality and Protocol Department were reviewed during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that there have been many representations before authorities from time to time for releasing funds for work done liabilities under various schemes being implemented in Ladakh.

While reviewing the scheme-wise liabilities, Commissioner Secretary has instructed the field officers to resolve the issue of liability on priority. Regarding the liabilities of ongoing Centrally Sponsored Schemes, he stated that utilization certificate and budget proposal be sent quickly to Govt. of India for release the fund. For liabilities concerning PMDP and BADP, the consolidated statement be placed to the planning department for taking a considered view. For the rest of the schemes, Commissioner Secretary instructed to give priority in the current year’s budget and to clear all the dues so that no liability is carried forward to the next year.

He further directed to ensure that all the scheme, where liabilities as occurred, proper Administrative Approval of the competent authority has been procured; there is no cost escalation; work has been executed on ground and verified by the appropriate level of officer/committee. Besides, where there is a requirement of third party inspection, the same must also be carried out without fail.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Leh, Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Director School Education Ladakh, Director Housing and Urban Development/ Joint Director Hospitality/Ladakh, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) and Chief Engineer PHE/I&FC/ Mechanical.