Div Com holds developmental review of district Kishtwar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 2: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, who is on 3 day visit to district Kishtwar, today reviewed the progress of various ongoing developmental projects at a meeting held in the Conference hall of Mini Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Sharma; Additional District Development Commis-sioner, Sham Lal; Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishori Lal Sharma; Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Iqbal: General Manager, District Industries Centre, Khali Hussain Malik; Sub Divisional Magistrate Chatroo (CEO KDA) Inderjeet Parihar; Assistant commissioner Revenue, Akhter Hussain Qazi; Assistant Commissioner Development, Kishore Singh Katoch; besides DFOs, SEs, District officers, XEns and power project authorities attended the meeting

At the outset, the Divisional Commissioner was apprised about the status of the various iconic projects being executed in the district.

The Div Com took stock of physical and financial status of the projects and stressed upon the concerned executing agencies/departments to complete these in stipulated time period by expediting the pace of the work.

He directed the concerned officers to submit the revised timelines set for the various ongoing projects in the district to the DC Kishtwar for ensuring regular monitoring.

While reviewing the implementations of Jal Shakti Mission in the district, he directed the Superintendent Engineer Hydraulic Division Doda to put in extra efforts to provide tap water connection to all households in the district as envisioned under the mission.

Besides, the Div Com also reviewed the status of the prestigious Naigad Water Supply Scheme and directed the concerned authorities to pace up the work on the project for its time bound completion.

Expressing concern over the decline in female literacy rate in the district, the Divisional Commissioner directed for taking concrete steps to arrest the trend. He asked Chief Education Officer to chalk out the remedial measures to address the issues of school dropout & out of school children.

Reviewing the health sector, the Divisional Commissioner asked the Chief Medical Officer to achieve the cent-percent enrolment of all the left out beneficiaries under PMJAY-Sehat scheme in shadow areas/far flung areas

Besides, he also reviewed the COVID care facilities and vaccination of the target group in the district.

The Div Com also reviewed the execution of works taken up under 14 FC, MGNREGA, PMAY (Grameen and Urban), SBM, B2V and convergence mode. He directed the ACD to project the clearance report of the previous year’s works and stressed on the timely payment of MGNREGA wages to the beneficiaries.

While reviewing the progress in the extension of benefits of various welfare schemes in the district, he asked the concerned officials to put in dedicated efforts to ensure 100% saturation of social security & beneficiary-oriented schemes.

The Div Com sought a detailed status of disbursement of benefits under Social Security Schemes, including old age and other Pension, scholarships to students, farmer welfare Schemes, Schemes for Skill Development/ Entrepreneurship/ Subsidies, Bank-linked Schemes, Schemes for Social Welfare and Minority Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also had an interactive meeting with the Hydro Electric Power Project Authorities and took stock of the various issues and bottlenecks in the execution of various works. He directed the district administration to extend full cooperation to the project authorities in resolving the bottlenecks to avoid hiccups in the timely completion of the projects.