Shahid holds interaction with DDC Poonch

*Rs 23.85 cr grant provided for infra, essential services project

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 2: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who’s also Secretary In-charge for developmental works and other related matters for District Poonch held a day-long interaction with District Development Council, Poonch for finalisation of District Plan and other developmental projects as well as public issues.

In view of several public demands Rs 23.85 cr additional grant was approved for utilisation which include projects in youth engagement, sports infrastructure, power/water supply and healthcare among other sectors.

Chairperson, District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter, Vice-Chairperson Mohammad Ishfaq, Deputy Commissioner, Inder Jeet, Director Tribal Affairs, Musheer Ahmed Mirza, Members of District Develop-ment Council, Chairpersons of Block Development Council, SSP Poonch Vinod Jarangal, Superintending Engineers, District & Sectoral officers were present in the meeting which held detailed discussion on proposed district plan and a host of public issues as well as demands.

Dr Shahid emphasised on administrative support to District Development Council including DDC members and BDC Chairpersons for efficient and outcome based planning process and their active involvement in all the stages in Plan formulation as well monitoring of projects for targeted completion and achieving desired outcomes.

While seeking cooperation of elected members of PRIs for efficient and constructive youth engagement in District Poonch, Dr Shahid announced sanction of Rs 10 Cr grant for youth engagement including creation of infrastructure, recreation facilities, sports equipment and construction of sports grounds among other components.

He asked DDC members / BDC Chairpersons to formulate a comprehensive youth engagement plan for Rs 10 cr with help of concerned departments and stakeholders, for which immediate funding will be released. Constitution of sports clubs in Urban and Rural areas was emphasised apart from regular sports activities and online as well as offline engagement.

Further, an amount of Rs 10 Cr was granted for development of vital infrastructure in remote areas to augment facilities like healthcare, water supply, power supply, rural connectivity and other sectors. PRIs were asked to formulate the plans in a week for which funds will be released for early execution.

In a major relief for strengthening the transformer replacement regime Rs 1 cr additional grant was sanctioned for creation of a transformer bank at Poonch which will reduce the replacement time in cases of damaged transformers. In view of demand raised for a workshop for medical sector in Mendhar, Dr Shahid sanctioned additional Rs 35 lakh for repair of machinery at Mendhar to reduce the replacement time and mitigate public suffering.

All 25 members of District Development Council will select one school as mentors and work with staff, students and parents for quality education and best infrastructure. Each member will be provided a grant of Rs 10 lakh per school. Rs 2.50 cr grant will be provided by Tribal Affairs Deptt for this initiative which will go a long way in strengthening primary education.