Owaisi blames Congress for bringing NIA

NEW DELHI, July 24: Opposing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday accused Congress of not doing justice to Muslims and said when the grand old party was in power it was bigger than BJP but after losing polls it tries to become big brother of Muslims.

Taking part in debate on the Bill, the AIMIM member attacked the Congress for bringing National Investigation Agency (NIA). “”I blame Congress party for bringing NIA law. When they are in power they are bigger than BJP, when they lose they become big brother of Muslims.”

Speaking on the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, he said it violates Article 21 and usurps judicial rights. “Are you outsourcing your nationalism to some international convention?,” he asked.

” We have not got justice from BJP and Congress party,” he added.

TDP member Ram Mohan Naidu said their party supports any legislation which is against terrorism. He said there is a need to check NIA and its accountability.

IUML member ET Mohammed Basheer and K Subbarayan (CPI) opposed the Bill.

Satya Pal Singh (BJP) made a distinction between terrorists and criminals. The BJP member said the Bill amends the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which provides special procedures to deal with terrorist activities, among other things.

Under the Act, the Central government may designate an organisation as a terrorist organisation, if it commits or participates in acts of terrorism, prepares or promotes terrorism. The Bill additionally empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists, on the same grounds.

Under the Act, investigation of cases may be conducted by the officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commissioner of Police or above. The Bill additionally empowers the officers of the NIA, of the rank of Inspector or above, to investigate cases. (UNI)