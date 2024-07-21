Over 9000 perform darshan, yatra nearing 4 lakh in 23 days

Rituals for Chhari Mubarak held at Pahalgam

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, July 21: With over 9000 pilgrims performing darshan at holy cave today, 3,95,979 yatris visited Shri Amarnath Ji in last 23 days of pilgrimage since the yatra started on June 29 while annual rituals for Chhari Mubarak (holy mace) of Shri Amarnath Ji were performed by Mahant Deepndera Giri Ji, its sole custodian at Pahalgam with Bhoomi Pujan, Navgrah Pujan and Chhari Pujan along with large number of Sadhus and devotees.

Chanting Vedic hymn, ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah-Pujan’, ‘Chhari-Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ ceremonies were performed at Pahalgam today on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ which is also known as Guru Purnima and Vyas Purnima that marks the commencement of annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji, traditionally and religiously.

These are important rituals prior to the main course of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji to holy cave, said Mahant Deependra Giri Ji. The sound of conch shell reverberated the whole atmosphere. Sizeable number of Sadhus, pilgrims and numerous Kashmiri Pandit families from Martand were present on the occasion and participated in the Pujan. Hawan was also performed after Pujan. A Langar was served to all those present during performance of rituals and offered ‘Dakshina’.

Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji started from its abode Dashnami Akhara Srinagar at 6:50 am for Pahalgam. District administration Anantnag led by Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDM Bijbehara received Chhari-Mubarak at Sangam Bijbehara and accompanied it up to Pahalgam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, Mahant Chhari-Mubarak of Swami Amarnath Ji said, people of Jammu & Kashmir irrespective of their caste, creed or religion have been cooperating, assisting and encouraging the pilgrims and Sadhus who come here from across the country and even abroad for this annual pilgrimage”.

Prayers were also offered at historic Surya Temple, Martand (Anantnag) in a traditional way. The holy mace was given a ceremonial welcome by the members of Kashmiri Pandit community at Mattan led by president, Teerath Raj Martand, Ashok Sidha.

Mahant Deependra Giri Ji expressed his satisfaction after performing these important rituals at Pahalgam and complimented the UT administration for making arrangements for the event.

The event was organized by ‘The True Trust’ founded by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji in year 2004.

Officials said that among the 9858 pilgrims who performed darshan at cave shrine today included 6196 male, 2237 females, 118 children, 111 Sadhus, six Sadhvis, 1190 security forces and service providers.

They said the weather enroute to holy cave remained pleasant today and Yatra proceeded normally from both the tracks. The pilgrims who performed darshan at Himalayan cave by this evening started their return journey to Baltal base camp and Panchtarni haltage camp.

Officials said that the majority of pilgrims who visited holy cave in last 23 days have returned to their home States while others are on the way back.

Officials said the pilgrims who had reached twin base camps of Nunwan Pahalgam in South Kashmir and Baltal-Sonamarg in Central Kashmir started their onwards sojourn towards holy cave early this morning.

Meanwhile, 24th batch of 3113 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here towards twin base camps early this morning under tight security arrangements in a cavalcade of 123 light and heavy vehicles.

They included 2315 male, 692 females, four children, 87 Sadhus and 15 Sadhvis. Among them, 1153 preferred the shortest but tough terrain Baltal track while 1960 opted for the traditional and longest Chandanwari route. All these pilgrims have reached to their respective base camps by this evening where from they will leave to holy cave early tomorrow morning.

The 52-day long yatra to Himalayan cave situated at an altitude of 3888 meter above sea level in Lidder Valley of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district will culminate on Sawan Purnima coinciding with Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan falling on August 19.