No focus on creation of facilities for pilgrims visiting Mata Sukrala, Bala Sundari shrines

Board fails to meet during past over 2 years

Litigation between admn, Baridars pending since long

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 21: Notwithstanding the fact that Mata Sukrala and Mata Bala Sundari shrines in Billawar area of Kathua district are visited by large number of pilgrims every year, there is absolutely no focus on creation of even basic facilities. Moreover, Shrine Board constituted for both the revered places has not met during the past over two years and no serious efforts are being made to bring an end to the litigation between the administration and Baridars even after the lapse of over 11 years.

For better management, administration and governance of Shri Mata Sukrala Devi shrine and Shri Mata Bala Sundari shrine and its endowments including the lands and buildings, an Act was enacted in the month of April 2013 and in the month of November 2013 Board headed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu took over the management of both the shrines as per the provisions of the Act.

However, even more than 11 years after the constitution of Shrine Board for both the revered places even basic facilities for the pilgrims have not been created. Nothing is visible on ground in respect of providing facilities to the pilgrims in commensurate to their number, which otherwise is increasing with every passing year.

What to talk of proper and adequate boarding and lodging facilities for the pilgrims, even public conveniences are not available between Phinter and the shrines as a result of which visitors face many difficulties. There is not even a shed where pilgrims can spend time after paying obeisance at these temples.

“The deplorable condition of nine kilometer road from Billawar Bus Stand up to Mata Sukrala Shrine depicts the non-serious approach of the administration. Damaged parapets, sinking patches, potholes and debris of landslides welcome the pilgrims on this road stretch”, locals said, adding “only small repair works are carried out every year with no concrete plan to ensure proper road connectivity to the shrines”.

EXCELSIOR contacted Additional Deputy Commissioner Billawar Vinay Khosla and Executive Engineer of Roads and Buildings Department Kuldeep Kumar but instead of specifying the reasons behind non-maintenance of road they highlighted the works which were carried out in the past.

However, Chairperson District Development Council Kathua Col Mahan Singh, while admitting deplorable condition of road, said, “I will take up the issue with the Administrative Secretary of the R&B Department and make all out efforts to ensure release of sufficient funds for the road”. He admitted that Board has not created required facilities for the pilgrims even so many years after its establishment.

According to the official sources, no meeting of the Shrine Board has been convened during the past over two years although all the major decisions about the developmental activities for these two shrines are required to be taken at this platform.

“What is the necessity of the Board if it is not supposed to perform its functions like creation of facilities for boarding and lodging of the pilgrims, construction of sanitary work; undertake developmental activities in the areas adjoining shrines etc”, they said, adding “there is only one excuse for non-availability of basic facilities and that is litigation between administration and Baridars, who used to look after these shrines before the constitution of the Shrine Board”.

They further said, “more than 11 years have lapsed but no serious efforts have been made to bring an end to the litigation either through the court of law or through negotiations”.

Moreover, the official website of Sukrala Mata Shrine, which was launched in the month of February 2022 as official point of interface between the devotees and Shrine Board by the then Divisional Commissioner Jammu, is not functional much to the surprise of the pilgrims, who are desirous of seeking information about the shrine prior to planning visit.

EXCELSIOR made repeated attempts to ascertain from the Divisional Commissioner, who is the Chairman of the Shrine Board, the reasons behind prolonged litigation and non-creation of required facilities for the pilgrims but he was not available.