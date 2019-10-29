Over 60,000 students appear in annual exam across Valley

Tight security around Centres

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 29: Amid tight security arrangements, more than 60,000 students of 10th Class today appeared in annual examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in 413 Centers setup across Kashmir.

There were mixed feelings that had engulfed the students as well as the parents during the day. The students said that they were confident as well as stressed at the same time, owing to the fact that a good portion of their syllabus remained untouched. The students also said that the Government should have given them a little ‘relaxation’ in terms of syllabus.

As the students along with their parents were seen waiting outside examinations centers in Srinagar, the annual examination began around 12:30 in the noon and culminated at 3 PM.

Jaza Latief, a Class 10th student told Excelsior that she was confident as well as nervous at the same time. “There have been few sections of the syllabus that have remained untouched, I am nervous due to that; but a portion of my being is confident to enter into the centre and write whatever I can,” she said.

“If we see the situation in Kashmir always remains troubled, keeping that in consideration, the administration should given us some relaxation,” she said, adding that there were schools where the students have not completed their syllabus.

Chairperson, JKBOSE Veena Pandita told Excelsior that 99 per cent of students appeared in the examination in the Valley and everything passed off peacefully. “All the stakeholders have worked sync and the exams were held in a good atmosphere,” she said.

A parent who was accompanying his son to the examination centre told Excelsior that it has been quite difficult for the students to get things done for the examination. “The things around do have an effect on kids, and amid such a situation, it is really difficult for them to prepare for exams; on top of it some portion of their syllabus has remained uncovered; but their precious year could not have been let go waste,” he said.

Due to the lockdown since August 5-post stripping J&K of its special status-the students had remained off the schools for more than two months and were only to be seen in the examination centers today.

To compensate the loss, the private schools had distributed study material among students. However, the students studying in Government-run schools were left out from the opportunity and were made to prepare for the exams on their own.

Pertinent to mention here, 65000 students were set to appear in the Class 10th examinations on Tuesday at more than 400 centers set up across Kashmir. For Class 12th, there are more than 48000 students set to appear in the examinations beginning from October 30 across more than 600 centers. Similarly, 47000 students are also set to appear in the examination from November 10 across 456 centers that have been set up.

While Section 144 remained imposed around all the examination centers in the Valley, the administration, for the smooth conduct of examinations, had constituted District Level Exam Control Boards in each district which comprised the officials from BOSE, School Education, SRTC, and police. The Boards were tasked to monitor the arrangements on daily basis.