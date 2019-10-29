Play ‘Antanavaran’ staged at Rangleela Natya Utsav

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 29: Play ‘Antanavaran’ marked Jammu’s first ever participation in National Theatre Festival ‘Rangleela Natya Utsav’ organized by NGOs ‘Lakshya-The Aim’ and Nutan Prayas Manch.

Stalwart actor Aditya Bhanu and promising rising theatre star Bindia Chandan joined ace exponent Sapna Soni to execute a very bold and sensitive subject of a prostitute and her client unfurling the sexual behaviour of human beings.

The play was set on a dialogue between a client who is a Professor of Psychology in California University and has come to India to spend some time and a prostitute whom he meets in a seven star hotel in Mumbai.

While the play contained an underling story of sexual exploitation and revenge, it however treads on a line of discussion on psychological mindset of human beings in sexual demeanours.

The prostitute Maya Lewinsky unfurls Prof Shekhar Agnihotri’s past where he has been in continuous indulgence with sexual exploitation of young girls while being a teacher.

The dialogue reached the crescendo wherein it is revealed that Maya Lewinsky is the spirit of the one of the young girls who had been exploited by Shekhar in her childhood and she has now returned for revenge.

The play was written by Vikram Sharma, also the Festival Patron and Advisor of ‘Rangleela Natya Utsav’ and directed by Sapna Soni.

The set was designed by Anuroop Pathania, Festival Director whereas Festival Coordinator Sanam Sudan added haunting lights to the extravaganza.

Shalini Sharma, Assistant Director provided perfect costumes of the play while make-up was done by Shammi Dhamir and Music was handled by Aman Sangral.