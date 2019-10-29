GMS Dharana in shambles

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Oct 29: State School Education Department authorities in Mendhar Sub Division of Poonch district seems not bothering much about the condition of Government Middle School, Lower Dharana which is lying in shambles.

Locals of the village said that Government Middle School Lower Dharana has a strength of 40 students in 1st to 8th classes and there are five posts of teachers and four are posted in the school.

They further stated that school building is comprised of front four rooms and three rooms in dilapidated condition. The windows of the rooms are broken and water comes down from the roof top in case of rain. They said the children get afraid while sitting inside when there is rain or thunder storm.

Locals of the area further said that lakhs of rupees are being released by the Government for the repair and maintenance of buildings of schools but after seeing these dilapidated buildings it appears that not a single penny has been spent on these buildings during last 10 years. They claimed that these buildings are unable to withstand heavy rainy season this time.

Locals further alleged that GMS Lower Dharana building of three rooms, was not completed during last ten years and handover to School authorities by the contractor but no body is bothered about the issue.

They appealed to the Director School Education Jammu and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch to take the cognizance of the matter and take necessary measures without further delay.

Tehsildar Mendhar, Dr Vikram Raina when contacted claimed that the matter was in his notice and ZEO was asked to take necessary measures in this regard.