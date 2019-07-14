Over 200 sheep, goats killed by lightning in central Kashmir’s Kangan

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: Over 200 sheep and goats were on Sunday killed by lightning in central Kashmir district of Ganderbal.

Official sources said lightning struck pastures at Poshkar Wangat in Kangan, resulting in the death of over 200 sheep and goats.

“No loss of human life was reported in the incident,” they said. (AGENCIES)

