ICC WC Final: Chris Woakes 3/37, Plunkett 3/42 hold NZ at 241/8

LONDON: Brilliant bowling spell by Chris Woakes 3/37, Plunkett 3/42 restricted New Zealand at 241/8 in 50 overs in the finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup here at Lord’s on Sunday.

Nicholls 55 off 77 (4 fours), Latham 47 off 56 (2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Williamson 30off 53 helped New Zealand reach 241/8 in the stipulated 50 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat with openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls putting up 29 runs for first wicket before Guptill was lbw by Woakes giving England a breakthrough picking early wicket in the very 7th over. (AGENCIES)