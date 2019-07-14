Two injured in blast in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Two people were injured in a blast in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.
“The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said.
He said a case has been registered and investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred. (AGENCIES)
