Two injured in blast in Kulgam

By
Daily Excelsior
-

SRINAGAR: Two people were injured in a blast in Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

“The blast occurred in Adigam village in which two people were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said.

He said a case has been registered and investigation launched into the circumstances in which the blast occurred. (AGENCIES)

 

