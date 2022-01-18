Over 158.16 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Centre on Tuesday said that it has provided more than 158.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and UTs for the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive.

As per an official statement from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,58,16,75,635 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the central government’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

Of these, the ministry said, over 13.25 crore (13,25,29,901) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination was started on January 16, 2021. It completed one year on Sunday.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage had exceeded 158.04 crore. As per government data, 1,58,04,41,770 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible population. (Agencies)