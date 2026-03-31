Over 11,000 Ticketless Passengers Penalised In Jammu Division In March

JAMMU, Mar 31: Over 11,000 ticketless passengers were penalised in the Northern Railway’s Jammu division in March, with authorities recovering around Rs 62 lakh in fines during intensified checking drives, an official said on Tuesday.

The achievement not only signifies an increase in revenue but also marks a significant step towards ensuring discipline and transparency within railway services, the official said.

He said intensive checking drives were carried out at entry and exit points of major stations, including Jammu, Katra, Srinagar and Budgam in J&K, and Pathankot Cantonment in Punjab.

Given the heavy rush in trains during the Navratri festival, the ticket checking staff delivered an exceptional performance, thereby curbing the presence of unauthorised passengers, the official said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal urged passengers to always travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience and penalties.

“The month of March is always challenging. Our ticket checking staff worked round the clock to ensure that honest passengers face no inconvenience. The revenue generated is not merely a financial gain, but a reflection of growing public trust in railway regulations,” he said.