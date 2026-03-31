Encounter Breaks Out In J&K’s Ganderbal; 2 Terrorists Trapped

Srinagar, Mar 31: Security forces this evening trapped two terrorists in Ganderbal villages after a tip off about their presence.

An official said that two terrorists have been trapped in Ahrama village of Ganderbal district by the security forces this evening.

He said that police, CRPF and army launched a joint operation in the village after they received an input about their presence in the village.

He said that the contact has been established and firing is on.