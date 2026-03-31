Budgam’s Wagoora GP Bags National Panchayat Award 2025 For Socially Just Governance

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: In a landmark achievement for grassroots governance in Jammu & Kashmir, Wagoora Gram Panchayat in Budgam district has secured the 3rd rank nationally in the prestigious National Panchayat Awards under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) 2025 category.

The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), was conferred under the theme “Socially Just and Socially Secured Panchayat” placing Wagoora among the top-performing Gram Panchayats in the country.

The National Panchayat Awards witnessed enthusiastic participation from Gram Panchayats across all states and Union Territories of India, with thousands of Panchayats competing under multiple thematic categories.

Wagoora’s achievement is especially significant given the scale of competition and the rigorous evaluation process, which goes far beyond documentation and self-reporting.

Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperative and Election Department , Javid Ahmad Dar, congratulated Wagoora Gram Panchayat, Budgam, for securing the honour, calling it a major milestone for grassroots governance in J&K.

He said that the achievement reflects strong field-level efforts and serves as a testament to how evidence-based planning, community participation and data-driven governance under the PAI 2.0 framework can transform rural institutions into engines of inclusive development-reinforcing Jammu & Kashmir’s growing footprint in national rural governance reforms.

Dar expressed his gratitude to the Secretary, RDD&PR, J&K ; Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K; Deputy Secretary; ACP Budgam; and BDO B.K. Pora for their unwavering dedication and committed efforts in achieving this milestone.

Unlike conventional award processes, the DDUPSVP 2025 evaluation involved a dedicated inspection team from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that physically visited Wagoora Gram Panchayat for an on-ground assessment.

The MoPR team assessed the functioning of key departments including Health, Education NRLM and other associated agencies.

The Sub-Health Centre and Primary Health Centre infrastructure under the National Health Mission (NHM) was also reviewed for service delivery, medicine availability and staffing. The team further assessed the NRLM-linked Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for financial activity, bank linkages and livelihood outcomes, along with the MGNREGA worksite assets and their quality and utility.

Wagoora, located in B.K. Pora Block, has emerged as a model for rural governance by prioritizing the socio-economic upliftment of vulnerable groups. The Panchayat’s success is rooted in its proactive “Leave No One Behind” (LNOB) approach and a commitment to digital empowerment, serving a population of approximately 4,000 residents.

The administration achieved 100 percent coverage under the ISSS and NSAP pension schemes for senior citizens and widows through conduct of special enrollment camps, ensuring that no eligible beneficiary was left out. Nearly, 90 percent of Persons with Disabilities in the Panchayat were facilitated with UDID cards, guaranteeing their seamless access to welfare services. Simultaneously, near-universal enrollment was secured under the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) health insurance scheme, providing financial protection to households across the village.