J&K Govt Clears Rs 50 lakh CDF Use For Relief Of Fire, Other Calamity Victims: CM Omar

JAMMU, Mar 31: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday informed the legislative assembly that MLAs can allocate up to Rs 50 lakh from their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for housing aid, including reconstruction and repairs for calamity-affected families, in FY26–27.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved by National Conference MLA Shamim Firdous, he said the government has amended the CDF guidelines to expand the scope of assistance.

“As per the revised provisions, MLAs can now allocate up to Rs 50 lakh from their CDF for providing housing assistance, including reconstruction and repair of houses for families affected by calamities, for the FY 2026–27,” Abdullah said.

He said the assistance to an individual family is capped at Rs one lakh, and importantly, the benefit is not restricted to tribal or BPL families but is available to all affected families.

Clarifying the scope of the term “calamity” in the amended guidelines, he said it includes events causing significant damage or harm, including fire incidents. Referring to district Srinagar, the chief minister said 24 cases were received from Habba Kadal MLA (Firdous) for providing assistance to fire victims under the CDF scheme, involving an estimated cost of Rs 12.80 lakh.

Of these, five cases have been cleared for additional assistance after completing all required formalities, Abdullah said. He said the remaining 19 cases are under examination with the Srinagar deputy commissioner, and assured that eligible cases recommended by the MLA will be processed as per the norms.