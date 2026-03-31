Delay In J&K Statehood Restoration Eroding Public Trust: Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR, Mar 31: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed concern over the delay in restoring statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

The prolonged postponement of this constitutional right is “deeply unfortunate”, Abdullah said while interacting with party functionaries here.

Abdullah emphasised that the restoration of full statehood, long assured by the Government of India, is not a concession but a fundamental right, and withholding it has left people’s aspirations unfulfilled.

The former chief minister said that such delays create a growing sense of disenchantment and underscored the urgent need for credible and responsive governance.

He urged party workers and office-bearers to continue engaging with citizens, amplifying their concerns and highlighting the importance of dignity, democratic rights and political empowerment.

Reaffirming the National Conference’s stance, Abdullah said the party is committed to peaceful and democratic advocacy for full statehood and to restoring faith in the political process for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.