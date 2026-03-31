ACB Refutes Claims Of Fire Services Exam Paper Leak, Terms Social Media Reports Misleading

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday clarified that no paper leak has been confirmed in the Fire Services recruitment examination, terming claims circulating on social media as misleading and not based on established facts.

In a statement, It has come to notice that certain social media platforms, particularly the handle “J&K Services Selection Board Aspirants,” are circulating claims suggesting that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has confirmed a paper leak in the Fire Services recruitment examination and that the Government has taken action against only 106 candidates while leaving others untouched.

Statement reads that, These claims are misleading and not based on officially established facts. It is hereby clarified that the ACB has not confirmed any paper leak at this stage.

The matter is currently under investigation, and no final conclusions have been drawn by the competent authorities. Any assertion presenting the investigation as a confirmed finding is premature and inaccurate, statement reads.

Further, the identification of a specific number of candidates is part of an ongoing and evolving investigative process. Actions such as cancellation of candidature or other administrative measures are taken strictly on the basis of prima facie evidence available at a given stage and in accordance with due legal procedures. This should not be misconstrued as the investigation being limited in scope or excluding other potential findings, it reads.

The public and aspirants are advised to exercise caution and refrain from relying on unverified or partial information circulating on social media. Official updates and verified communications from competent authorities should be treated as the only authentic source of information. Issued in public interest. (KNC)