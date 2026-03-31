After 28 Years, Lady Who Secured Job Fraudulently Convicted Along With 4 Others

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Pulwama convicted five persons, including Hamida Akhter, in a decades-old case related to fraudulent appointment in government service.

According to an official statement, the court of Special Judge Dr. Noor Mohammad Mir pronounced the judgment in case titled State of J&K (Now UT of J&K) through P/S VOK (Now ACB) Vs Assad Ullah Lone and others, arising out of FIR No. 110/1998 registered under relevant provisions of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and RPC.

“The accused persons namely Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad Shah, Syed Showkeen Andrabi, Mohammad Ashraf Khan and Hamida Akhter were found guilty under Sections 5(2) read with 5(1)(d) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 468, 471 and 120-B RPC,” the statement.

It added that the case pertains to the fraudulent appointment of accused Hamida Akhter as a teacher in Government High School Goripora, Pulwama.

“The case was registered on September 15, 1998, after receiving reliable information that the accused had secured the post of teacher through fraudulent means with the involvement of other accused persons,” the statement said.

After completion of investigation, a chargesheet was filed on October 14, 2000, and the case was taken up for trial.

“The court, after hearing the matter, sentenced the accused to five years of simple imprisonment along with fines under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and RPC. In default of payment of fine, additional imprisonment has also been imposed,” the statement added.

The court also awarded separate sentences under Sections 468, 471, 120-B and 420 RPC, including imprisonment up to five years and fines, depending on the offences proved.

The statement said the conviction marks another milestone in the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s sustained efforts to ensure accountability and integrity in public service.

Further details of the sentencing were pronounced by the court as per the provisions of law, it added. (KDC)