Over 11,000 perform darshan at holy cave

14 deaths reported so far

JAMMU, July 20: Over 11,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance of naturally formed Ice Shivlingam in Himalayan cave in Central Kashmir’s Lidder Valley on 22nd day of pilgrimage today while a fresh batch of 3471 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, here early this morning under tight security arrangements towards twin base camps of Nunwan -Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal -Sonamarg in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district in a cavalcade of 114 light and heavy motor vehicles.

Officials said that on the 22nd day of darshan today 11,518 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country performed darshan at holy cave of Shri Amarnath Ji from twin tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari as well as through special choppers.

Officials said among the 11,518 pilgrims who paid obeisance at holy cave today included 7215 male, 2638 females, 164 children, 117 Sadhus, one Sadhvi and 1383 service providers and security forces personnel.

Officials said all the pilgrims after performing darshan at cave shrine returned towards the Baltal Base Camp and Chandanwari Haltage camp. They said the majority of pilgrims who visited holy cave in last 22 days since 52 day long pilgrimage started on June 29 have returned to their home states while others are on way.

Officials said with performing of darshan by 11,518 pilgrims in cave shrine today a total number of 3,86,121 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan cave so far.

Officials also confirmed 14 deaths during this year’s yatra so far. The deaths were mainly caused due to cardiac arrest, officials added.

Officials said thousands of pilgrims are camping at Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps and other halting stations. The pilgrims who reached the twin base camps from here yesterday also started their onwards sojourn towards holy cave early this morning.

Meanwhile, the holy Mace of Lord Shiva (Chhari Mubarak) will be taken to Pahalgam by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji -the sole custodian of Chhari Mubarak of Shri Amarnath Ji for Chhari Pujan and flag hoisting at Pahalgam.

The Chhari Mubarak will also enter holy Shrine of Martand at Mattan and other temples enroute for traditional Puja. Out of 3471 pilgrims who left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas this morning included 2620 male, 720 female, three children, 93 Sadhus, 34 Sadhvis and one transgender.

Among them 1073 pilgrims preferred the shortest but terrain Baltal track while 2398 opted for the traditional and longest Pahalgam-Chandanwari route.

All these pilgrims have reached their respective base camps by this evening wherefrom they will leave for cave shrine early tomorrow morning.