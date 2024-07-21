CS reviews progress on implementation of NCAP in Jammu, Srinagar cities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired the UT Level Apex Committee meeting at Civil Secretariat to review progress on implementation of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

The meeting among others was attended by ACS Forests, Commissioner Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PCCF J&K, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Commissioners of JMC and SMC and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary called upon all the concerned stakeholders to ensure stringent implementation of mitigation measures for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution. He called upon them to work with sincerity so that all the targets are achieved well in time.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the significance of NCAP in tackling air pollution challenges especially in urban areas, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts from all departments and stakeholders involved in order to achieve desired outcomes of the programme.

He also sought implementation status of pollution control measures, augmentation of monitoring infrastructure, enforcement of emission norms for industries and vehicles, promotion of cleaner technologies and public awareness campaigns.

He underscored the importance of strict adherence to timelines and quality benchmarks in achieving the desired outcomes of NCAP.

The Chief Secretary, during the meeting, also delved through each project of both capital cities and had detailed analysis of all the expenditure made till date. He stressed on making tireless efforts to complete all the pending works. He also directed the concerned stakeholders to accelerate the pace of tendering and other preliminary processes of remaining works under this programme.

During the meeting, the PCCF through presentation, informed the meeting about the progress made, so far, in implementation of this programme in Jammu and Srinagar cities.