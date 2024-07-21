All communities must join hands to fight terrorism: Dr Jitendra

‘Doda neglected for 7 decades by Cong, NC’

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 20: Asserting the Modi Government is focused on improving security situation, Union Minister in PMO with Independent Charge of Science and technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today said all communities must join hands to fight the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public rally before holding a general “public durbar” lasting over three hours, the Union Minister reaffirmed the revival of VDGs.

“The security agencies have a strategy in place to control the security situation in Doda and its adjoining areas in view of the recent incidents of terror, but such strategies are not discussed in public”, he said.

Singh said the VDGs are being revived in the militancy-infested areas with an objective to empower them to fight terrorists.

“The Government has also decided that if and wherever needed, VDGs will be deployed as part of the multi-pronged strategy to confront the challenge posed by terrorists,” he said.

Singh announced that weapons, including SLR rifles, may be provided to the VDGs so that they can negotiate the challenge effectively.

The Minister made a fervent appeal to all communities to put up a united front against terrorism.

“Doda did not succumb to terrorism even during the 1990s when it was at its peak and a section of population was forced to leave Kashmir. As inhabitants faced the menace tooth and nail, they were successful in preventing migration of the people from here,” he said.

He said that Modi Government took elaborate steps in restoring normalcy in the J&K and it is the result these policies that record number of tourists and pilgrims are visiting Kashmir Valley at present. He said no tourist will visit Valley on the insistence of Government unless and until he is not satisfied that situation has termed normal in Kashmir.

Holding the previous rulers of Congress and National Conference (NC) responsible for backwardness of the Doda region, Dr Jitendra Singh said there was no Government at Centre or in the erstwhile State when a representative from this region was not a Minister. He said this subject of analysis for researchers and journalists that why the region remained under developed during 70 long years.

He said what was the reason for region’s discrimination?. Was it the result of vote bank politics or the local representatives’ loyalty to Kashmiri politicians whom they wanted to keep in good humour always. He said the Ganpat bridge is the glaring example which was abandoned after constructing two pillars and same treatment was given to Rattle Project as Kashmir centric politicians were not interested in development of this region.

Talking about infrastructure development of Doda, Singh said in the last 10 years of the Government, a network of highways has been created in order to improve connectivity to remote areas, reduce travel time and enhance passengers’ comfort.

“When completed, the strategically important Lakhanpur-Basohli-Bani- Bhaderwah-Doda National Highway will reduce distance on this route by more than 100 Kilometres”, he said, adding “this will also create job opportunities for the local youth and boost tourism in the area”.

In the same way, the all-weather under-construction Khellani Tunnel will cut travelling time for the inhabitants of the districts of Doda and Kishtwar both to Srinagar and Jammu, he said.

The Minister said the Government has been working tirelessly to ensure equitable development of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi Government overcome the shortcomings of the previous regime and completed the unfinished and delayed infrastructure projects in J&K,” he underlined.

Singh emphasised that the Government provided LPG connections and built houses under PM AWAS, without taking into consideration caste, creed or religion of beneficiaries, as it is driven by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’.

He stressed the need to create awareness about the Government’s welfare schemes.

“Workshops should be organised to make the youth and their parents aware about the benefits of various welfare schemes,” he urged the local administration.

Later, the minister held a “Public Durbar’ lasting over three hours in which the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh was present for on-the- spot redressal of people’s issues.

During the Public Durbar, issues of public interest also came up, with the local people raising their demands and seeking redressal of their grievances.

After listening to the people’s demands, Singh instructed the administration to ensure speedy and timely resolution of matters of public concern.

He directed that all possible measures must be taken to improve the delivery of public services in a time-bound manner.

The meeting was also addressed by BJP vice president and former Minister, Shakti Raj Parihar, former MLA Dilip Parihar, Ishtiyaq Wani and Pawan Sharma BJP incharge Doda.”

Dr Jitendra Singh said Doda region was known throughout world under Modi regime for purple cultivation and Aroma Mission which has now been adopted by other States also.