Justice Rabstan inaugurates Legal Literacy Clubs in educational institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 20: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, today inaugurated the Legal Literacy Club (LLC) at Bilaliya Educational Institute, Baghwanpora, Lal Bazar, Srinagar.

Justice Tashi was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority and was warmly received by Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ) Srinagar, Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Chairman Bilaliya Educational Institute, Dr. Tawseef Ahmad Bhat, Co-ordinator, and other teaching and administrative staff of the institute.

Justice Tashi Rabstan in his continuous efforts to reach out to every part of the region also inaugurated the Legal Literacy Club at Crescent Public School, Naseem Bagh, Srinagar, where he was cordially welcomed by Shakeel Ahmad Dar, Chairman Crescent Public School, Karttik Chopra, Philanthropist, alongside the teaching and administrative staff.

During these inaugurations, Justice Tashi Rabstan held interactions with the newly enrolled student members and teacher in charge of these Legal Literacy Clubs. He emphasized the critical role of Legal Literacy Clubs in fostering a legally aware and informed society.

Justice Tashi highlighted the importance of active and positive engagement of students in addressing legal and societal issues, urging the Incharge to motivate and guide students in understanding their rights and responsibilities.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, briefed the media on the continuous efforts by the J&K Legal Services Authority and DLSAs in establishing an informed society by reaching out to schools across the region. He informed that Srinagar District now hosts 11 Legal Literacy Clubs, including the two LLCs inaugurated today. Gupta stressed the significance of positively engaging with the youth, channeling their energy towards societal welfare and nation-building.

These initiatives underscore the commitment of the Legal Service Institutions and educational sector in Jammu and Kashmir to empower the younger generation with legal knowledge, fostering a future of informed and responsible citizens.