Discover allure of natural diamonds at Tanishq’s ‘Festival of Diamonds’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The ‘Festival of Diamonds’ is underway at ‘Tanishq’ India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the Tata group and the group has invited all to celebrate life’s dearest moments with the enchanting Fest.

A handout stated: “At Tanishq’s Festival of Diamonds, explore an exquisite variety of over 10,000 natural diamond jewellery designs that cater to every taste and occasion. From timeless solitaires that capture the essence of classic elegance to intricate multi-stone designs that showcase exceptional craftsmanship, each piece is meticulously curated to highlight the natural beauty and brilliance of diamonds.”

It further stated whether you seek the understated allure of minimalist designs or the grandeur of statement pieces, Tanishq offers a stunning array of cuts, carats, and settings, ensuring that you can mark your moment with a diamond that truly resonates with your personal style.

“Explore exquisite new designs of diamond earrings, bracelets, necklaces, finger rings and more,” the Tanishq handout further mentioned adding: “Enjoy up to 20 per cent off on diamond jewellery value and exchange your old gold at 100 per cent current value for stunning new diamond pieces. The exquisite range of natural diamond jewellery comes with the trust and promise of Tanishq Diamonds, offering high-quality diamonds for discerning tastes. Step into the elegance of our latest collections, marking each piece as a testament to your unique journey. Choose a sparkle to celebrate your story with real diamonds. Visit your nearest Tanishq store or shop online at https://www.tanishq.co.in/diamonds?lang=en_IN.”