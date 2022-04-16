Outsiders given free hands to loot natural resources of J&K: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today alleged that the outsiders have been given free hands to loot the natural resources in J&K and Apni Party will not allow them to snatch right of bread and butters from the locals.

“Hundreds of people have become unemployed after the natural resources were handed over to the outsiders,” he said while speaking at joining programmes which were organized at the Party Office in Gandhi Nagar.

A joining programme was organized by the Women Wing’s Provincial Vice Presidents, Pavneet Kour, Rupali Rani and District President Jammu, Sarabjeet Kour while another programme was organized by Youth Wing Coordinator Sunny Singh Chib.

While welcoming the new entrants into the Party, Altaf Bukhari said that Apni Party has a policy for the welfare of every section of society and equitable development of all the regions with no space for discrimination with anyone.

“This policy of Apni Party is being presented in the society at the ground level by the Party leaders and workers at every nook and corner of J&K and the people from every section are admiring our policy following which large numbers of people are joining the Party,” he said.

Mr Bukhari said that we have to develop J&K in such a manner that everybody’s genuine interests are protected. “The society must be exploitation free and everyone should have the chances to grow according to their potential,” he added.

Those who joined the Apni Party, include Mohinder Singh Sasan, Jaspreet Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh Bazwa, Amandeep Singh, Jasveer Singh, Mohinderpal Singh, Balwinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Iqubal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jatinderpal Singh, Harmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Raspreet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Swarn Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Jagir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Harpreet Singh, Harmeet Singh, Tarlochan Singh (Locha), Harpal Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Ganisham Sharma, Dharampal, Dilbagh Singh, Varinder Kumar Vicky, Ragbir Singh, Harmeet Kumar Vishal Kumar, Sonu Kumar, Vishal Kumar, Sahil Kumar, Mintu Kumar, Raghu Kumar, Bahadur Singh, Vikas Kumar, Dheeraj Verma, Jai Karan, Mandeep, Sahil, Rajiv Sharma, Vinod Kumar, Rajat Baghat, Kunal, Rohit, Sushil Kumar, Arpan Singh, Ramneek Singh, Sandeep Kumar and others.