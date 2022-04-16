Lt Governor releases book by Kumar Nirmalendu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “Kashmir- Itihas aur Parampara” written by Kumar Nirmalendu, at the Raj Bhavan.

The book on Kashmir’s history and traditions presents a detailed account on the various historical and mythological aspects of the region from the Mahabharata times.

It also covers the untouched aspects of Kashmir’s history; ancient traditions and culture; ancient and medieval political situation; socio-economic conditions, besides religious and social landscape.

It was informed that various sources including Neelmat Purana; Rajatarangini by Kalhana, Jonaraja, Shrivara, Prajyabhatta, Shuka, and accounts of foreign travelers including Hiuen-Tsang and Al-Beruni were objectively used for an in-depth and accurate explanation for the readers.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of the writer in presenting research and evidence based authentic account on the history and culture of Kashmir. The book provides a comprehensive view with new facts and insights to the readers, he said.

He congratulated the writer and wished him success for his notable effort.

Sant Patti Baba from Varanasi was also present during the Book Launch.