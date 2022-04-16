CJ lays foundation stone of District Court Complex Kargil

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Apr 16: Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh in presence of Justice Tashi Rabstan, today laid the foundation stone of District Court Complex Kurbathang, Kragil.

On the occasion, Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General, Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh, Aijaz Ahmad Khan Principal District And Sessions Judge Kargil , Tsewang Phuntsog CJM Kargil, Moneer Ahmad Mir Munsiff Sankoo along with Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Executive Councilor Aga Syed Arman, Deputy Commissioner and CEO LAHDC, Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, ASP Kargil Iftikhar Choudhary, Khadim Hussain President Bar Association, Kargil, Nissar Ahmad SE PWD R&B Kargil, Kacho Mehmood Exen Engineer R&B 2nd along with the HODs of all the departments of Kargil district besides officers of Air Force and GREF Kargil, members of Bar Association Kargil, Court Staff, PLVs were also present.

On the occasion, the executing agency displayed the plan and explained the structural area of the complex. The concerned officers from the executing agency gave a detailed overview of the construction of the court building and informed that the cost of the building is around Rs 6o crores while the acquired land is around 45 kanals.

He also informed that the court complex building along with the compound wall is already tendered and the rest of the buildings will be tendered soon.

The officer also assured that the construction work will be started soon adding that the construction works will be completed within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Justice impressed upon the executing agency to expedite the construction work and complete it at the earliest so that the public at large can get maximum benefits.

The Administrative Judge stressed for providing all facilities to the litigants and lawyers without any compromise. He also emphasized on providing modern facilities to the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, a plantation drive was also carried out by the Chief Justice and Administrative Judge joined by CEC Kargil and other district officers.

Later on, President Bar Association Kargil presented a vote of thanks and highlighted the importance of the proposed Court Complex at Kurbathang and thanked all the officers for providing active support.