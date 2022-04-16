Babu Singh sent to jail

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: Special Judge NIA Suneet Gupta today granted one month judicial custody of ex-Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh and Mohammad Shareef Shah in alleged Hawala trade and sent them to Kot-Bhalwal Jail.

The application seeking judicial custody was filed by the IO of the case Sachit Sharma, SDPO South Jammu and the court after perusal of remand application observed, “the offences attributable to the accused are heinous in nature and as per IO the investigation of the case is still going on, hence the prayer made by the IO is accepted and the accused is remanded to the judicial custody for 30 days”.

During the period of judicial remand the accused shall be kept in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu and Superintendent of the Jail was directed to produce the accused before the court on May 15 on the completion of the judicial remand.