Hanuman Jayanti celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: J&K Dharmarth Trust celebrated Hanuman Jayanti with religious fervour and gaiety at Shri Raghunath ji Temple here today.

On the occasion, Advocate Ajay Gandotra, President of the Trust along with Raj Kumar Langar, B.K Bhat, Hira Lal Abrol, Onkar Sharma and Anil Sharma, Members of Dharmarth Trust Advisory Committee and priests of Raghunathji Temple performed recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in a traditional manner.

The Trust President, while speaking on the occasion, said that Hanuman Jayanti is considered as one of the significant festivals and Dharmarth Trust has been celebrating the festival every year with great enthusiasm, religious fervour and sanctity amid a massive participation of devotees. He said that it is a matter of great pleasure and satisfaction that after a gap of two years the celebration witnessed participation of a large number of people.

The Head Priest of Raghunath ji Temple urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to continue their undaunted faith in Lord Hanuman as ‘He’ is all powerful and will bail out the humanity from all problems.

Later, Prasad was also served among the devotees and visiting pilgrims after the culmination of recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

Meanwhile, Shri Hanuman Ji temple at Panjtirthi and other places in the City witnessed heavy rush throughout the day with people singing bhajans in praise of the Lord.

VHP and Bajrang Dal (BD) on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti held Pooja in 150 temples across J&K today. A Hawan and Kanya Poojan was performed at Shakti Ashram, the Headquarter of VHP and BD in Jammu.

This was followed by taking out Shoba Yatra in different markets of Jammu which culminated at Vivekananda Chowk. The VHP and BD leaders who took part in the religious programme included Rajesh, Shakti Dutt Sharma, Swaran Singh, Abhishekh Gupta, Vivekanand, Karan Singh, Bal Krishan, Kartik, Kuldeep Singh and Rajesh Bhasin etc.

Reports received from several districts also said that Lord Hanuman Ji jayanti was celebrated with great fanfare.