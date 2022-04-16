Two day National Oncology Conference commences

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 16: A two-day National Oncology Conference under the aegis of Association of Radiation Oncologists of North India started here today.

The conference is being organized jointly by Oncology Department of GMC Jammu and American Oncology (ASCOMS) Jammu.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, a noted Oncologist of the region is the Organizing Chairperson of the conference and Dr. Vikas Roshan is the Organizing Secretary.

The conference is being attended by more than 150 delegates from across North India and other parts of the country.

Dr. Ashutosh in his inaugural address stated that Oncologists must do all endeavors to make cancer treatment safe and acceptable.

Highlight of the event was the participation of Paramveer Chakra recipient and decorated soldier, S. Bana Singh Ji as the chief guest and he conveyed his resolve to be on side of cancer patients when they require us the most.

Among prominent participants from across the country were Dr. Manoj Gupta, president elect of the National Oncology Association; Dr. Vashisht, national president; Dr. S. Hukku, Dr. G.K Rath, Dr. Rakesh Kapoor, Dr. Rakesh Jalali, Dr. Sushmita and many other eminent oncology personalities.

Among other discussions, an important lecture was delivered by Dr. S. Hukku from B.L. Kapoor Hospital New Delhi.

He spoke on the topic ‘Entrepreneurship in Oncology’ and showed the young Oncologists as to how to be a doctor as well as an entrepreneur in the field of Oncology.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta also brought into focus the upcoming State Cancer Institute being commissioned in GMC Jammu shortly.

This, he said, will bridge the much-needed gap in cancer care in Jammu region.