TirthankarMitra

Outbreak of Monkeypox (Mpox) declared to be a global health emergency by World Health Organisation not only focuses onto a dreaded disease. It brings a glaring inequity in the global health system under the scanner as well.

One is not aware why the outbreak of Mpox in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has largely gone unnoticed. Though it was devastating, the world had focused its attention on various crises. Of course, those affected by it and the frontline health workers struggling to contain it were fighting hard to contain the health emergency.. But it was nowhere in their duty roster to alert the world.

The reality of Mpox spread and impact expose a glaring gap as to how the world responds to a health crisis especially in a low income country. And the DRC is indeed a low income country.

When Mpox caught world attention in 2022, it was successfully contained in many parts of the globe. But African countries, especially those with long-standing Mpox issues were left out of the global drive to contain it. These countries had little or no access to vaccines that could have protected their most vulnerable population. It comprised individuals with compromised immune systems.

Reverting to the present, this outbreak is the largest and deadliest in Congo’s history. There has been more than 25,000 cases and more than 1000 deaths since January 2023 mostly among children. It has moved beyond Congo’s borders. Significant swathes of populace in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya are affected.

It has now reached Europe. The fact remains this continent owing to its better economic status giving it access to state-of-the-art medication remains better equipped to tackle Mpox. It is a pointer to the economic inequity which is a stumbling block in the path of the African countries to fight Mpox. The current situation in DRC and its neighbouring countries is a direct fallout of this inequity.

The global community has the tools and knowledge to combat Mpox. Neither Congo nor its neighbouring countries have the passport to this high table. One takes one’s place there only by invitation. And a country saddled with a weak economy will be out of place.

The economic divide could not have come at a worse time. It has led to displacement camps alarming health officials. The tools and knowledge to medicate Mpox are there. The problem is that it is not equitably distributed.

The spread of COVID and the damage it has done are not distant memories. Let the WHO warning be a wake-up call. In this case, ignoring outbreak of a disease in one part of the world can have fallouts far beyond its borders. There is no other way but to give access to the same tools and resources to all countries without a considering their economic status. (IPAService)