Our heritage is not only our identity but also connects our past to future generation: LG Sinha

Lt Governor chairs Governing Body meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society

Directs officials to take every possible measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are completed within the set timeframe

Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited traditions & priceless social values.

Conservation efforts must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values: LG

Jammu, Dec 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the Governing Body meeting of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, at the Raj Bhavan today.

The meeting discussed several important matters pertaining to the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex and speedy execution of works and projects.

The Lt Governor directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure ongoing conservation projects are completed within the set timeframe.

Observing that our heritage is not only our identity but it also connects our past to future generation, the Lt Governor said, Mubarak Mandi is a symbol of our inherited traditions and priceless social values. Conservation efforts must reflect its true historical, artistic and aesthetic values.

The Lt Governor advised the officers to work in the integrated manner with top conservation experts, engineering and Institutions for strengthening of hill along circular road below the Mubarak Mandi Area.

The meeting also decided for establishing a Project Management Unit within two months. The chair was also apprised about various activities organised by the Heritage Society in the Mubarak Mandi Complex.

Directions were issued to officials to fully utilise the four buildings restored in the heritage complex, besides ensuring that nobody is allowed near the delicate structure that are undergoing restoration.

The Lt Governor also sought the status of works being undertaken by Archaeological Survey of India.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, GAD; Avny Lavasa, DC Jammu; Deepika K Sharma, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.