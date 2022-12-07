180 terrorists eliminated in J&K till November this year: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, Dec 7: Minister of state for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 180 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in various encounters with security personnel during the year 2022.

“Three terrorist incidents occurred one each in Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka this year (till November 2022). No security force or state personnel and civilians lost their lives in these terrorist incidents in the hinterland of the country<” said Nityanand Rai.

“Jammu and Kashmir number of terrorist incidents 123, 31 Security forces personnel Martyred and 31 Civilians lost their life till November 2022” MoS Home Nityanand Rai inform upper house on the question of Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali and Ramnath Thakur.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. There has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. 14 persons belonging to minorities including 3

Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from January 2022 till 30th November 2022,” said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

Underlining the robust security of Jammu and Kashmir MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir’s intelligence grid is in place to thwart any attempt at the hands of the terrorists.

“There were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns. Various measures have been taken by the Government to protect the lives of minorities which include Group security in the form of static guards, Day and night area domination; Round-the-clock Nakas at strategic points; Patrolling and speculative Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs); Security arrangements through appropriate deployment. Inter-alia a robust security and intelligence grid is in place in Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any attempt at the hands of the terrorists,” informed MoS Home Nityanand Rai at the Upper House. (Agencies)