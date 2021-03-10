Oriental Cuisine Food Fest at Ramada from Mar 11

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 10: Hotel Ramada Jammu City Centre will be hosting first of its kind authentic Oriental Cuisine Festival from March 11 onwards.

A handout of the Hotel stated that visitors to the Hotel can treat their taste buds to the delectable and succulent vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies served in ala carte style among other mouth-watering combinations amidst the cool and vibrant ambience at Ramada Jammu’s World Cuisine Restaurant located on the 2nd floor with its outdoor deck with a beautiful view of the Gurudwara and the city.

Siddhant Chowdhary, Managing Director Ramada Jammu said: “Keeping up with our promise for innovation and bringing about new things, we bring to you the first of its kind ‘Oriental Carnival’-a sensory experience of delectable meals where guests have a plethora of options to choose from. A lot of our focus has also been on keeping a variety of options for our vegetarian crowd as a lot of them feel they don’t have much to choose from but this time it will be different. Just like our previous food festivals, we have given our restaurant an Orient feel and have added food from the orient flavours of the land which include Thai and Indonesian as well.”

Offerings include food from the land of China, Thailand and Indonesia like Mandarin Wonton, Tofu in Cantonese Style, Thai Corn Cake, Thai Spiced Peanut Chilly Chicken, Sayur Lodeh, Ayam Bakar Taliwang and desserts like Date Pancakes, Darsan and many more.

Oriental Carnival is available in a lavish Ala Carte Menu on the 2nd floor, World Cuisine Restaurant, Hotel Ramada.