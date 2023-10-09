Oppn parties’ dharna will send people’s message for polls: Wani

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani has asked all senior leaders and functionaries of PCC including former Ministers, ex-legislators, DCC presidents, functionaries of Frontal organizations and Blocks to attend the proposed peaceful joint dharna of main opposition parties and like minded social organizations tomorrow for the restoration of democracy and other burning issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a meeting of senior party functionaries, DCC presidents, Corporators and frontal organizations at the PCC office today, alongwith working president Raman Bhalla, Wani asked the party leaders and workers to join the proposed dharna on Tuesday (Oct 10) in order to send a message of united opposition seeking immediate restoration of democracy and constitutional rights to the people of J&K.

He said that people are suffering under the bureaucratic regime for the last more than five years and the Governor’s administration claimed the more than 80 % people in Jammu and Kashmir don’t want elections and are happy with the present dispensation. In order to counter this kind of narrative, the united opposition through this peaceful dharna want to send a clear and loud message that the people of J&K want early restoration of democracy and to have their elected Government.

Working president Raman Bhalla said that people want immediate holding of Assembly elections apart from other elections like ULB and Panchayats on time without any delay. The people of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of any ideology, religion or region are unanimous on the demand for the restoration of democracy at the earliest and other democratic rights and statehood without any delay.

Chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma briefed the meeting regarding the preparations and consultations with the like-minded political parties and other organizations like NC, PDP, CPI(M), Shiv Sena , IDP and others who are united for restoration of democracy and other democratic rights at the earliest. He said that the senior leadership of all the parties and their workers will participate in good number although it is symbolic peaceful dharna from 10.30 AM on wards.

Senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Vinod Sharma, Trilok Singh Bahwa, Ved Mahajan, Rajnish Sharma, KC Bhagat, Hari Singh Chib, Pankaj Dogra, Shiv Kumar Sharma and others were also present during the meeting.