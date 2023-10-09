BJP’s graph, vote %age increased in Kargil: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar Oct 9: The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina today said that the party has witnessed a surge in both its electoral performance and vote percentage in the Kargil region of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Raina made these remarks in response to the dismal performance of the BJP in the Ladakh Development Hill Council elections (LAHDC), where the NC-Congress alliance secured 22 out of the total 26 seats, while the BJP and independent candidates managed to win two seats.

He pointed out that in 2018, the BJP had only won one seat, specifically in Zanskar, but today, they have secured two seats, and two BJP-supported independent candidates have also won. “The BJP’s standing has improved in Kargil, and our vote percentage has also increased compared to previous elections, as we now have two seats compared to just one last year,” he said.

He further mentioned that the BJP is fully prepared for all elections in Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to their strong party network in the region. Raina expressed confidence in winning the elections, citing the developmental work undertaken by Prime Minister Modi across the region, which has brought progress to Jammu and Kashmir. “Peace has prevailed across the breadth of Jammu and Kashmir due to various development initiatives by Modi,” he said.

Regarding alliances, Raina said that alliances are formed by those who are afraid of losing and lack strength. He said that the BJP will contest elections on its own in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country. He believes that the development work carried out by Prime Minister Modi and his efforts for the welfare of the poor will lead to overwhelming support from the party in any upcoming elections, be it assembly or otherwise, resulting in victory for the BJP.